WATCH: Massive alligator removed from family’s back porch

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A Hilton Head family had an unexpected visitor at their home this week.

Fernando Lossada says his home in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island is between two lagoons. While he was at work, Lossada got a call from his mother, who was at home with his children. He says she was screaming, so he rushed straight home to find a massive alligator on the back porch!

The alligator, named George by the family, had knocked over all of the patio furniture and planters. Lossada says his mother and children were in a panic and thought George might break through the home’s sliding glass door.

A total of four Sea Pines security officers ended up having to help remove George because he was so big and acting aggressive. Officers were able to get a lasso around the gator and relocate him.

Lossada says the experience was scary, but was a great learning experience for his children.

“They got to witness how dangerous those animals can be, especially since we live around them,” Lossada said. “We talk about that every day, so it was good for them to witness firsthand how important it is to respect all wildlife.”

LATEST STORIES: