Watch: NYC Marathon runner proposes to girlfriend during race

A man proposed to his girlfriend during the marathon on Nov. 7, 2021. (Credit: Kristin Malone)

NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) — Running 26.2 miles wasn’t enough for one man on Sunday. So during the New York City Marathon, he took a knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

Kristopher Glocksien, 28, popped the question to Wendy Macias, 29, between mile 17 and 18 near 86th Street and First Avenue, family said. They’ve been dating four years and live in Glendale, Arizona.

Video shows the moment Glocksien ran up to Macias, who was holding a sign that said, “Why do all the cute ones run away?!”

My sister-in-law’s brother ran 17 miles with an engagement ring on his pinkie so he could surprise his gf with proposal in middle of #NYCMarathon2021. Then he was off to finish the race! 😂 #55secondproposal #romance @NY1 @ABC7NY @nowthisnews @AP_Sports @NYTSports @SInow pic.twitter.com/rJxGBiUzFI — Alanna Malone (@AlannaMalone) November 7, 2021

After a round of hugs, Glocksien took off a glove, pulled a ring from his pinkie and got down on one knee to propose.

Macias said yes. The pair kissed and hugged, then Glocksien took off to finish the marathon.