WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WAGT) – Body camera footage shows the moment a Georgia police officer saved a baby who stopped breathing.
Waynesboro Police Sergeant Harold Drummond arrived at a store parking lot and found 6-month-old baby AJ not breathing.
Video shows Drummond using his fingers to perform CPR on the baby.
After a few moments, AJ begins breathing and crying. He is now happy, healthy and back at home.
Doctors say a respiratory virus that the baby had is likely what led to the scary moment.
LATEST STORIES:
- Battle between Oklahoma neighbors involves alleged Roomba attack
- Jury deliberations begin in trial of Wichita woman accused of beheading ex-boyfriend’s mother
- Abortion measure appears short of passage in Kansas House
- Watch: Police officer saves 6-month-old baby
- Newsfeed Now for February 6: Trump reacts to Acquittal; Widespread flu across the country