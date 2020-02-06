Watch: Police officer saves 6-month-old baby

Live Now
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WAGT) – Body camera footage shows the moment a Georgia police officer saved a baby who stopped breathing.

Waynesboro Police Sergeant Harold Drummond arrived at a store parking lot and found 6-month-old baby AJ not breathing.

Video shows Drummond using his fingers to perform CPR on the baby.  

After a few moments, AJ begins breathing and crying. He is now happy, healthy and back at home.

Doctors say a respiratory virus that the baby had is likely what led to the scary moment.

