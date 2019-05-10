Watch: Police wrangle loose cow

NORWOOD, Ohio. (WLWT) – A cow from a petting zoo managed to run away from a church event in Norwood, Ohio Saturday, leading the Norwood police Department on an incredibly wild bovine chase.

The little brown cow caused a stir along its escape route, and Norwood police officer Kelly Garner, among many others, had to apprehend the runaway cow.

Body camera footage shows police trying to wrangle the cow after multiple 911 calls concerned passersby and citizens of the area.

The officers and the rancher managed to put the animal back on the trailer so she could make her way.