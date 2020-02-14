Watch: Shirtless, barefoot man steals snowplow

DETROIT, Mich. (WDIV) – A shirtless, barefoot man stole a running snowplow in Michigan Monday.
Dash camera footage shows 18-year-old Mario Nikprelaj jumping into the snowplow that was parked near an apartment complex in Shelby Township.
Police say Nikprelajhad gotten into a fight with his girlfriend and was kicked out of her car when things turned violent.
Little did he know his getaway truck had a dash camera and a GPS tracker.
The owner of the truck called police and Nikprelajwas eventually pulled over and arrested.
Nikprelajis charged with unlawfully driving away in an automobile, domestic violence and a probation violation.
LATEST STORIES:
- New details released on the 2019 death of Wichita woman
- PHOTOS: Starting lineup for Sunday’s Daytona 500
- Billions more transferred for US-Mex border wall
- Wichita church puts their safety first
- Hill, Sorenson latest underdogs to give Daytona 500 a shot