Watch: Shirtless, barefoot man steals snowplow

by: WDIV-TV

DETROIT, Mich. (WDIV) – A shirtless, barefoot man stole a running snowplow in Michigan Monday.

Dash camera footage shows 18-year-old Mario Nikprelaj jumping into the snowplow that was parked near an apartment complex in Shelby Township.

Police say Nikprelajhad gotten into a fight with his girlfriend and was kicked out of her car when things turned violent.

Little did he know his getaway truck had a dash camera and a GPS tracker.

The owner of the truck called police and Nikprelajwas eventually pulled over and arrested.

Nikprelajis charged with unlawfully driving away in an automobile, domestic violence and a probation violation.

