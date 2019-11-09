WATCH: Soldier surprises daughter at Veterans Day assembly

Don't Miss This

by: Jamel Lanee, WFLA

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA) A soldier returned home to Hillsborough County, Florida this week to surprise his daughter at her elementary school.

Army service member Rafael Sanchez showed up to help recite the Pledge of Allegiance at the school’s Veterans Day assembly.

Pena’s family sat with the other veterans and guests, as they watched the special reunion unfold.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2pIgq7f“>http://bit.ly/2pIgq7fh

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories