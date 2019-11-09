WATCH: Soldier surprises daughter at Veterans Day assembly

(WFLA) A soldier returned home to Hillsborough County, Florida this week to surprise his daughter at her elementary school.
Army service member Rafael Sanchez showed up to help recite the Pledge of Allegiance at the school’s Veterans Day assembly.
Pena’s family sat with the other veterans and guests, as they watched the special reunion unfold.
