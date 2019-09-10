“Weeding Day” bouquets: saying “I do” with your best bud

PHOENIX (KPNX) – There’s something blooming when it comes to wedding planning: brides are using cannabis plants to arrange bridal bouquets.

The growing trend in marijuana matrimony has guests waking up and smelling the roses as couples take their special day to a higher level.

“I love adding cannabis and hemp to my bouquets,” says florist Jamie McCormick.

No matter what your preference, you can say “I do” with your best bud with customized cannabis, and no, they don’t charge by the ounce.

“The base on my bouquets is usually about $175 and that’s not including cannabis, so the cannabis is usually about $60 a stem, so it goes up from there,” McCormick explains.

The pros at GreenPharms Dispensary in Mesa, Arizona partner with McCormick to make sure customers don’t go over their 2.5-ounce legal limit.

“Here it gets a little tougher because it is medicinal, where in California it is a little stricter as well because it’s patient to patient, but green pharms delivers,” he says.

