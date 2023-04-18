WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spring is bringing warmer weather along with it, and you might see more bicyclists on the roads enjoying the temperatures.

Just like cars, bicyclists have laws to follow.

Bicycle equipment

Lamps/reflectors

According to municipal codes, any bicyclist riding at night should have a lamp that emits white light at least 500 feet in front and a red reflector that emits 100 to 600 feet on the back.

In addition to a reflector on the back of a bicycle, a lamp emitting a red light visible from 500 feet may also be used.

Brakes

All bicycles must have a brake that enables the rider to “make the braked wheel skid on dry, level, clean pavement.”

Pedals

Bicycle pedals shall not be sold unless it is equipped with a reflector that is visible from the front and back of the bike to which it is attached from a distance of 200 feet.

Bicycles should not be sold unless it is equipped with the aforementioned pedals.

Traffic regulations

Bicyclists on streets, highways or roadways are granted the rights and subject to the duties applicable to the driver of a vehicle, except special ordinances.

Roadways and bicycle paths

When riding a bike on a street, highway or roadway slower than the speed of traffic, the bicyclist shall ride on the furthest right side of the street, highway or roadway as practical except when:

Passing another bicyclist or vehicle headed in the same direction

Preparing for a left turn at an intersection or private road, or driveway

When it is reasonably necessary to avoid conditions including but not limited to: Fixed or moving objects Parked or moving bicycles Pedestrians Animals Surface hazards Narrow-width lanes that make it unsafe to continue along the right-hand edge of the street, highway or roadway

When biking on a one-way street, highway or roadway, the biker may ride on the furthest left side as practical

People riding bikes on a roadway should not ride more than two side-by-side except when on paths or parts o roadways set aside for the exclusive use of bicycles

Whenever a path for bicycles has been provided adjacent to a street, highway or roadway, bicyclists should use the path and both the street, highway or roadway

Passengers

A person riding a bike on a street, highway, roadway, alley, bike path, bike lane or sidewalk should only ride on the seat.

A bike should not be ridden by more than the amount it is intended for. However, a child younger than five may be carried on a bike or a person operating the bike if the following conditions are met:

The biker rider is the parent or legal guardian of the child or has permission from the parent or guardian

The child must be carried in a seat constructed on the rear of a bicycle

A kid may also ride in a wheeled child carrier designed for attachment to a bicycle

Hitching rides

Bicyclists cannot hitch or attach themself to another moving vehicle.

Right-of-ways

Any bike rider on a sidewalk or across a roadway shall yield to the right of way to any pedestrian and shall give an audible signal before passing them.

No bicyclists should ride on sidewalks in the central business district except in designated areas.

The above two laws do not apply to members of the Wichita Police Department when they are performing their lawful duties.

Parking

It is illegal to park or leave a bike on public property where it blocks pedestrians or presents a traffic hazard.

Impounded bicycles

Bikes will be impounded to the police department or any other place of safety when:

The bike is abandoned

The bike is reported or determined to be stolen and is recovered

The bike is left parked on public property where that bike blocks pedestrian travel or presents a traffic hazard

An impounded bicycle by the police will not be released until the bike has been investigated and the rightful owner is found and shows proof of ownership.

After a bike has been impounded for 30 days and no one has claimed the bike, it may be sold at a public auction or distributed to benefit the public welfare.

Under the influence

While under the influence of alcohol or any drug or both, which renders a person a hazard, a person shall not ride or attempt to ride a bicycle on any sidewalk, street, roadway, highway, or public path.

Penalties

The first conviction of violating any of the above laws can result in a punishment of a fine of not more than $100. A second conviction of violating any of the above laws within a year of the first conviction can result in a punishment of a fine of not more than $200. A third or subsequent conviction of violating any of the above laws within a year of the first conviction can result in a punishment of a fine of not more than $500.

Anyone within Wichita who violates any of these laws shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be punished by a fine not to exceed $500 or six months of imprisonment, or both.

All the laws for Wichita bicyclists can be found in Municipal Code 11.48.