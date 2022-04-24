WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in and around Midtown, located in central Wichita, have been asking, “What are these loud booms?”

The Old Cowtown Museum, located at 1865 Museum Blvd, is having its annual Civil War event.

We will have Union and Confederate soldiers doing firing demonstrations, two skirmishes, and cannon demonstrations. There will be encampments where you can interact with the soldiers, plus some great information from soldiers at the Story and a half house, plus you can hear Lincoln delivering the Gettysburg Address, and shop James Country Mercantile!” Old Cowtown Museum Facebook event

If you would like to attend, the event is from 12-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 24. The latest admissions will be 4 p.m.

Cannon demonstrations, the cause of the loud booms, will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission rates are as follows:

Adults $9

Seniors (62+) $8

Youth (12-17) – $7

Kids (5-11) $6

Kids 4 and under – free

Active military – free

Educators – free

Cowtown members – free

Food and drinks are available at Fritz Snitzler’s Saloon.