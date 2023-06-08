WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Only two days remain in this year’s Riverfest!

Below is a list of the events taking place Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10. This includes attractions you can find daily at Riverfest and general information about the festival.

Events

Friday, June 9

Fiesta del Río

When : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Where : Century II Tripodal and Kennedy Plaza Stage

: Century II Tripodal and Kennedy Plaza Stage What: Celebrate Wichita’s rich and vibrant Hispanic culture all day long with Hispanic-themed entertainment, food, activities for the whole family, shopping, and more.

Budweiser Clydesdales

When : 6-8 p.m.

: 6-8 p.m. Where : Old Library lawn

: Old Library lawn What: The Budweiser Clydesdales are a symbol of the brewer’s heritage, tradition, and commitment to quality.

Edén Muñoz

When : 4-11 p.m.

: 4-11 p.m. Where : Century II Kennedy Plaza

: Century II Kennedy Plaza What: Edén Muñoz is a Mexican singer, songwriter and producer of Regional Mexican Music. This concert features Los Humildes Hermanos Ayala, Mariachi America, Pepeyo Y Los Diamantes De Ojinaga, Los De LA Sierra, and DJ Tynno Morales.

Saturday, June 10

Riverfest Gravel Grinder

When : 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Where : REI Co-op

: REI Co-op What: Cheer on cyclists as they compete in Riverfest’s first bike event featuring a 20-mile ride and a 40-mile ride.

Rivalry on the River Revival

When : 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Where : Hyatt lawn

: Hyatt lawn What: Watch as high school teams of 10 compete in fun and friendly competitions, such as cornhole, tug of war, trivia and art.

Plein Air Final Show and Sale

When : 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Where : Century II Exhibition Hall

: Century II Exhibition Hall What: Artists were asked to paint one to three original pieces around Wichita for prize judging at this exhibition and sale.

Riverfest Classic Car Show

When : 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Where : Douglas Avenue between Water Street and Main Street

: Douglas Avenue between Water Street and Main Street When: Take a gander at a collection of class and custom cars.

Parmalee with Jenna & Martin Duo and Pete Gile

When : 5:30-10:30 p.m.

: 5:30-10:30 p.m. Where : Century II Kennedy Plaza

: Century II Kennedy Plaza What : 5:30 p.m. – Pete Gile is a singer and songwriter from Kansas. 7 p.m. – Jenna & Martin are a duo who specialize in a combination of country, rock, bluegrass, and gospel music. 9 p.m. – Parmalee is an American country music band.

:

Capitol Federal Fireworks

When : 10:30 p.m.

: 10:30 p.m. Where : West bank of the Arkansas River between the Lewis Street Bridge and the Douglas Street Bridge

: West bank of the Arkansas River between the Lewis Street Bridge and the Douglas Street Bridge What: Watch as Wichita Festivals Inc. brings Riverfest 2023 to a close with a dynamic pyrotechnic performance.

Riverfest 2023 Adult Button (Courtesy: Wichita Festivals Inc. Copyright 2023)

Attractions

General Information

Buttons: Riverfest buttons are your key to getting into the festival. These buttons are available at all local QuikTrips while supplies last.

Parking: Check out VisitWichita’s interactive parking map to find the best place to park.

Bike Valet

When : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Where: A. Price Woodard Park

Missing Children’s Area

When : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Where : Northwest corner of Douglas and Water Street

: Northwest corner of Douglas and Water Street More info: This station also offers a diaper-changing area and breast-feeding area

First-Aid Station

When : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Where: Northwest corner of Douglas and Water Street

Rules and safety: Click here to find a list of dos and don’ts.

Zoo discount: Riverfest has partnered with the Sedgwick County Zoo to offer a special discount of $2 off admission when you show your Riverfest button at the zoo’s gate. Offer ends June 10.

Riverfest takes place in downtown Wichita from Friday, June 2, through Saturday, June 10.

To find more information about Riverfest 2023 and to find out what events are coming up, head to their website, check out Visit Wichita’s list of events, or download Riverfest’s a