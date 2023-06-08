WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Only two days remain in this year’s Riverfest!
Below is a list of the events taking place Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10. This includes attractions you can find daily at Riverfest and general information about the festival.
Events
Friday, June 9
- When: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Where: Century II Tripodal and Kennedy Plaza Stage
- What: Celebrate Wichita’s rich and vibrant Hispanic culture all day long with Hispanic-themed entertainment, food, activities for the whole family, shopping, and more.
- When: 6-8 p.m.
- Where: Old Library lawn
- What: The Budweiser Clydesdales are a symbol of the brewer’s heritage, tradition, and commitment to quality.
- When: 4-11 p.m.
- Where: Century II Kennedy Plaza
- What: Edén Muñoz is a Mexican singer, songwriter and producer of Regional Mexican Music. This concert features Los Humildes Hermanos Ayala, Mariachi America, Pepeyo Y Los Diamantes De Ojinaga, Los De LA Sierra, and DJ Tynno Morales.
Saturday, June 10
- When: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Where: REI Co-op
- What: Cheer on cyclists as they compete in Riverfest’s first bike event featuring a 20-mile ride and a 40-mile ride.
- When: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Where: Hyatt lawn
- What: Watch as high school teams of 10 compete in fun and friendly competitions, such as cornhole, tug of war, trivia and art.
- When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Where: Century II Exhibition Hall
- What: Artists were asked to paint one to three original pieces around Wichita for prize judging at this exhibition and sale.
- When: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Where: Douglas Avenue between Water Street and Main Street
- When: Take a gander at a collection of class and custom cars.
- When: 6-8 p.m.
- Where: Old Library lawn
- What: The Budweiser Clydesdales are a symbol of the brewer’s heritage, tradition, and commitment to quality.
Parmalee with Jenna & Martin Duo and Pete Gile
- When: 5:30-10:30 p.m.
- Where: Century II Kennedy Plaza
- What:
- 5:30 p.m. – Pete Gile is a singer and songwriter from Kansas.
- 7 p.m. – Jenna & Martin are a duo who specialize in a combination of country, rock, bluegrass, and gospel music.
- 9 p.m. – Parmalee is an American country music band.
- When: 10:30 p.m.
- Where: West bank of the Arkansas River between the Lewis Street Bridge and the Douglas Street Bridge
- What: Watch as Wichita Festivals Inc. brings Riverfest 2023 to a close with a dynamic pyrotechnic performance.
Attractions
- Quantum Credit Union Food Court
- Beer Garden
- Riverfest Carnival
- Kids’ Corner
- Inflatables at Kids’ Corner
- WEEE Entertainment Carnival
- Boats & Bikes at River Vista
- Hot Air Balloons
- Helicopter Rides
- Wagonmasers River Tour
- Paddle Boats
- Medallion Hunt
- Brickmob Mural Painting at Habitat Build
General Information
Buttons: Riverfest buttons are your key to getting into the festival. These buttons are available at all local QuikTrips while supplies last.
Parking: Check out VisitWichita’s interactive parking map to find the best place to park.
- When: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Where: A. Price Woodard Park
- When: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Where: Northwest corner of Douglas and Water Street
- More info: This station also offers a diaper-changing area and breast-feeding area
- When: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Where: Northwest corner of Douglas and Water Street
Rules and safety: Click here to find a list of dos and don’ts.
Zoo discount: Riverfest has partnered with the Sedgwick County Zoo to offer a special discount of $2 off admission when you show your Riverfest button at the zoo’s gate. Offer ends June 10.
Riverfest takes place in downtown Wichita from Friday, June 2, through Saturday, June 10.
To find more information about Riverfest 2023 and to find out what events are coming up, head to their website, check out Visit Wichita’s list of events, or download Riverfest’s a