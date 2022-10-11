WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fashion company Boohoo has released their results for this year’s most popular Halloween costumes in every state over the past month.
During this study, Boohoo analyzed Google Trend data to establish the most Googled Halloween costumes in every state over the past month. The study examined both the most popular pop culture-inspired costumes and the most popular classic costumes.
Top pop culture-inspired costumes:
1. Harley Quinn
2. Chucky
3. Top Gun
4. Stranger Things and Minions
5. Poison Ivy and Hocus Pocus
6. Jack Skellington and Michael Myers
Top classic costumes:
1. Witch
2. Fairy
3. Pirate
4. Devil and ghost
5. Black cat
6. Dinosaur
“These findings provide an interesting insight into the biggest costume trends of the year, predicting that we can expect to see several witches and Harley Quinns this Halloween,” said a spokesperson for Boohoo.
According to Boohoo’s study, Kansas’ most-searched-for pop culture-inspired Halloween costume is for Hocus Pocus, and its most searched-for classic costume is for a witch.
2022’s most popular Halloween costumes in every state:
|State
|Pop Culture Costume
|Classic Costume
|Alabama
|Chucky
|Witch
|Alaska
|Harley Quinn
|Witch
|Arizona
|Poison Ivy
|Ghost
|Arkansas
|Michael Myers
|Devil
|California
|Chucky
|Witch
|Colorado
|Jack Skellington
|Witch
|Connecticut
|Chucky
|Ghost
|Delaware
|Hocus Pocus
|Cat
|Florida
|Hocus Pocus
|Witch
|Georgia
|Stranger Things
|Fairy
|Hawaii
|Minion
|Witch
|Idaho
|Top Gun
|Pirate
|Illinois
|Chucky
|Ghost
|Indiana
|Harley Quinn
|Fairy
|Iowa
|Poison Ivy
|Witch
|Kansas
|Hocus Pocus
|Witch
|Kentucky
|Michael Myers
|Devil
|Louisiana
|Harley Quinn
|Pirate
|Maine
|Jack Skellington
|Devil
|Maryland
|Harley Quinn
|Fairy
|Massachusetts
|Top Gun
|Devil
|Michigan
|Minion
|Witch
|Minnesota
|Minion
|Fairy
|Mississippi
|Harley Quinn
|Fairy
|Missouri
|Harley Quinn
|Witch
|Montana
|Minion
|Witch
|Nebraska
|Chucky
|Dinosaur
|Nevada
|Top Gun
|Fairy
|New Hampshire
|Harley Quinn
|Cat
|New Jersey
|Chucky
|Witch
|New Mexico
|Chucky
|Cat
|New York
|Chucky
|Witch
|North Carolina
|Harley Quinn
|Witch
|North Dakota
|Harley Quinn
|Pirate
|Ohio
|Harley Quinn
|Witch
|Oklahoma
|Poison Ivy
|Fairy
|Oregon
|Poison Ivy
|Dinosaur
|Pennsylvania
|Stranger Things
|Cat
|Rhode Island
|Chucky
|Witch
|South Carolina
|Harley Quinn
|Pirate
|South Dakota
|Harley Quinn
|Dinosaur
|Tennessee
|Top Gun
|Witch
|Texas
|Harley Quinn
|Witch
|Utah
|Top Gun
|Ghost
|Vermont
|Stranger Things
|Pirate
|Virginia
|Stranger Things
|Witch
|Washington
|Hocus Pocus
|Witch
|West Virginia
|Top Gun
|Devil
|Wisconsin
|Stranger Things
|Ghost
|Wyoming
|Minion
|Pirate
