WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fashion company Boohoo has released their results for this year’s most popular Halloween costumes in every state over the past month.

During this study, Boohoo analyzed Google Trend data to establish the most Googled Halloween costumes in every state over the past month. The study examined both the most popular pop culture-inspired costumes and the most popular classic costumes.

Top pop culture-inspired costumes: 1. Harley Quinn

2. Chucky

3. Top Gun

4. Stranger Things and Minions

5. Poison Ivy and Hocus Pocus

6. Jack Skellington and Michael Myers Top classic costumes: 1. Witch

2. Fairy

3. Pirate

4. Devil and ghost

5. Black cat

6. Dinosaur

“These findings provide an interesting insight into the biggest costume trends of the year, predicting that we can expect to see several witches and Harley Quinns this Halloween,” said a spokesperson for Boohoo.

According to Boohoo’s study, Kansas’ most-searched-for pop culture-inspired Halloween costume is for Hocus Pocus, and its most searched-for classic costume is for a witch.

2022’s most popular Halloween costumes in every state:

State Pop Culture Costume Classic Costume Alabama Chucky Witch Alaska Harley Quinn Witch Arizona Poison Ivy Ghost Arkansas Michael Myers Devil California Chucky Witch Colorado Jack Skellington Witch Connecticut Chucky Ghost Delaware Hocus Pocus Cat Florida Hocus Pocus Witch Georgia Stranger Things Fairy Hawaii Minion Witch Idaho Top Gun Pirate Illinois Chucky Ghost Indiana Harley Quinn Fairy Iowa Poison Ivy Witch Kansas Hocus Pocus Witch Kentucky Michael Myers Devil Louisiana Harley Quinn Pirate Maine Jack Skellington Devil Maryland Harley Quinn Fairy Massachusetts Top Gun Devil Michigan Minion Witch Minnesota Minion Fairy Mississippi Harley Quinn Fairy Missouri Harley Quinn Witch Montana Minion Witch Nebraska Chucky Dinosaur Nevada Top Gun Fairy New Hampshire Harley Quinn Cat New Jersey Chucky Witch New Mexico Chucky Cat New York Chucky Witch North Carolina Harley Quinn Witch North Dakota Harley Quinn Pirate Ohio Harley Quinn Witch Oklahoma Poison Ivy Fairy Oregon Poison Ivy Dinosaur Pennsylvania Stranger Things Cat Rhode Island Chucky Witch South Carolina Harley Quinn Pirate South Dakota Harley Quinn Dinosaur Tennessee Top Gun Witch Texas Harley Quinn Witch Utah Top Gun Ghost Vermont Stranger Things Pirate Virginia Stranger Things Witch Washington Hocus Pocus Witch West Virginia Top Gun Devil Wisconsin Stranger Things Ghost Wyoming Minion Pirate Source: Boohoo