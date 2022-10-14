WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For nearly a decade, major retailers have kicked off Black Friday on Thanksgiving Day earlier and earlier. That is, until the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year, many of those retailers decided to close on Thanksgiving Day, including Target, who decided that they will no longer open stores on Thanksgiving Day. This year’s Black Friday hours are yet to be announced. In 2021, the store opened at 7 a.m.
Here is a list of other stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving along with some of their Black Friday hours, according to BlackFriday.com:
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- Black Friday hours: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- ALDI
- Ashley Furniture
- Bath and Body Works
- Bed Bath and Beyond
- Black Friday hours: TBD
- In 2021, the store opened at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
- Belk
- Black Friday hours: TBD
- In 2021, the store opened at 7 a.m. on Black Friday
- Best Buy
- Black Friday hours: TBD
- In 2021, the store opened at 5 a.m. on Black Friday
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Costco
- Black Friday hours: Open at 9 a.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Foot Locker
- Home Depot
- Black Friday hours: TBD
- In 2021, the store opened at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
- JCPenny
- Black Friday hours: TBD
- In 2021, the store opened at 5 a.m. on Black Friday
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Black Friday hours: TBD
- In 2021, the store opened at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
- Macy’s
- Black Friday hours: TBD
- In 2021, the store was open from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Black Friday
- Nordstrom
- REI
- Black Friday hours: Closed
- Sam’s Club
- Simon Properties, including Towne East Square Mall and Towne West Square Mall
- Walmart
- Black Friday hours: TBD
- In 2021, the store opened at 5 a.m. on Black Friday
Stores that will be open on Thanksgiving:
- Bass Pro Shops
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Michaels
- Hours: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Old Navy
- Hours: Opens at 3 p.m.
- Walgreens
- Hours: Vary on location
- Black Friday hours: Vary on location
- Whole Foods
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
