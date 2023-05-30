WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! Actually, it was reportedly a SpaceX capsule that Kansans may have seen light up the night sky on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Wichita said the long red streak was probably a SpaceX Dragon Capsule returning from its mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The NWS says it was scheduled to splash down near the Kennedy Space Center in Florida around 10:03 p.m.

