WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Riverfest 2023 is underway!

Below is a list of the events taking place Monday, June 5, through Thursday, June 8. This includes attractions you can find daily at Riverfest and general information about the festival.

Events

Monday, June 5

Bob Struble Golf Classic at Riverfest

When : 8:30 a.m.

: 8:30 a.m. Where: Shotgun Start Terradyne Country Club

When : 6-10 p.m.

: 6-10 p.m. Where : Century II

: Century II What: Blind Boys of Alabama, an American gospel group, will hit the stage at 6 p.m. Brent Jones, an American gospel musician, will take the stage at 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6

A Salute to Military: Eli Young Band with Texas Hill

When : 5:30-10 p.m.

: 5:30-10 p.m. Where : Century II

: Century II What: Eli Young Band, an American modern country music band, will perform with Texas Hill, an American band that plays a mix of soul, R&B, country, southern rock, and blues.

Wednesday, June 7

Buckaroo Buckarette Rodeo

When : 5:30-8:30 p.m.

: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Where : Century II Tripodal

: Century II Tripodal What: Children ages 2-10 will be able to celebrate the thrill of riding, roping, panning for gold, and other activities.

Linwood Sexton Charity Ice Cream Sandwich Challenge

When : 6 p.m.

: 6 p.m. Where : Douglas Avenue

: Douglas Avenue What: Representatives of charity organizations will compete in an ice cream sandwich eating contest. The winner will receive $2,000 in prize money

Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Social

When : 6:30-8 p.m.

: 6:30-8 p.m. Where : Douglas Avenue

: Douglas Avenue What: Riverfest attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy free ice cream with a selection of toppings. The ice cream will even be served by the Wichita Wagonmasters.

Portrait with the Admiral

When : 7-8 p.m.

: 7-8 p.m. Where : Kennedy Plaza at Century II

: Kennedy Plaza at Century II What: Get a picture with this year’s Admiral Windwagon Smith XLIX, Kaye Monk-Morgan.

Gin Blossoms with Haymakers and Desure

When : 6:30-10 p.m.

: 6:30-10 p.m. Where : Century II

: Century II What : 6:30 p.m. – Desure is a solo artist who plays indie/alternative music with a mix of pop. 7:45 p.m. – Haymakers is an American string band that plays a mix of rock, bluegrass, folk, and bluesy western swing. 9 p.m. – Gin Blossom’s is an American band that plays a blend of pop and rock (a.k.a. jangle-pop).

Thursday, June 8

Goodwill Industries Cajun Food Fest

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Century II

What: Riverfest attendees will have the chance to celebrate 35 years of Cajun Food Fest with a traditional Louisiana meal. Tickets are priced at $15 and will grant the ticket holder a meal of chicken étouffée, red beans and rice with sausage, a roll, and bread pudding topped with a bourbon custard sauce.

Touch a Truck

When : 5-8:30 p.m.

: 5-8:30 p.m. Where : Main Street between Douglas Avenue and Waterman Street

: Main Street between Douglas Avenue and Waterman Street What: Kids will have the chance to climb onboard their favorite trucks, big rigs, and emergency vehicles. They will also be able to meet those who protect, serve, and build the Wichita community.

The Soul Rebels with XV and Ernest James Zydeco

When : 5-8:30 p.m.

: 5-8:30 p.m. Where : Century II

: Century II What : 4:30 p.m. – Ernest James Zydeco is an accordion musician accompanied by his band to perform soulful music from traditional Louisiana Zydeco to foot-stomping dance music. 6 p.m. – XV is a local rapper, singer, and songwriter. 8 p.m. – The Soul Rebels is an eight-piece brass band from New Orleans specializing in pop music with a blend of funk, soul, hip-hop, jazz, and rock.

Attractions

General Information

Buttons: Riverfest buttons are your key to getting into the festival. These buttons are available at all local QuikTrips while supplies last.

Parking: Check out VisitWichita’s interactive parking map to find the best place to park.

Bike Valet

When : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Where: A. Price Woodard Park

Missing Children’s Area

When : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Where : Northwest corner of Douglas and Water Street

: Northwest corner of Douglas and Water Street More info: This station also offers a diaper-changing area and breast-feeding area

First-Aid Station

When : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Where: Northwest corner of Douglas and Water Street

Rules and safety: Click here to find a list of dos and don’ts.

Riverfest takes place in downtown Wichita from Friday, June 2, through Saturday, June 10.

To find more information about Riverfest 2023 and to find out what events are coming up, head to their website, check out Visit Wichita’s list of events, or download Riverfest’s app!