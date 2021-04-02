What’s the most popular Easter candy? See what survey finds

RetailMeNot conducted a survey to find out the most-popular Easter candy this year.

Topping this year’s list is Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Eggs as America’s favorite Easter candy.

That’s followed by Jelly Beans, Cadbury Creme Eggs, chocolate bunnies and Peeps rounding out the top five.

More than 75% of Americans surveyed said they plan on spending up to $50 on Easter candy this year.

Easter candy popularity

26% prefer Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Eggs

24% prefer Jelly Beans

20% prefer Cadbury Eggs

16% prefer Chocolate Bunnies

14% prefer Peeps

Easter candy spending