What’s the most popular Easter candy? See what survey finds

RetailMeNot conducted a survey to find out the most-popular Easter candy this year.
Topping this year’s list is Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Eggs as America’s favorite Easter candy.
That’s followed by Jelly Beans, Cadbury Creme Eggs, chocolate bunnies and Peeps rounding out the top five.
More than 75% of Americans surveyed said they plan on spending up to $50 on Easter candy this year.
Easter candy popularity
- 26% prefer Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Eggs
- 24% prefer Jelly Beans
- 20% prefer Cadbury Eggs
- 16% prefer Chocolate Bunnies
- 14% prefer Peeps
Easter candy spending
- 0-$50: 77%
- $50-$100: 12%
- $100-$200: 5%
- Over $200: 6%