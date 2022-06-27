BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Now that firework sales have begun, the community has started to stock up for the 4th of July. Now the question on everyone’s mind is: Are fireworks only allowed to be shot off on July 4?

On Wednesday, June 15, the City of Andover released the dates and times allowed for their city on when it’s OK to shoot off fireworks this holiday:

Andover

Date(s) Time Frame June 27 — 30 10 a.m. — 10 p.m. July 1 — 4 10 a.m. — 11:59 p.m. July 5 10 a.m. — 10 p.m. Courtesy: City of Andover

On Monday, June 27, Butler County released the rest of its towns regulations:

Butler County

Date(s) Time Frame June 27 — July 3 10 a.m. — 10 p.m. July 4 10 a.m. — midnight July 5 10 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Benton

Date(s) Time Frame June 27 — 30 10 a.m. — 10 p.m. July 1 — 4 10 a.m. — midnight July 5 10 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Douglass

Date(s) Time Frame June 27 — July 3 10 a.m. — 10 p.m. July 4 10 a.m. — midnight July 5 10 a.m. — 10 p.m.

El Dorado

Date(s) Time Frame June 27 — July 3 10 a.m. — 10 p.m. July 4 8 a.m. — midnight July 5 10 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Latham

Date(s) Time Frame July 4 9 a.m. — midnight

Leon

Date(s) Time Frame June 27 — July 3 10 a.m. — 10 p.m. July 4 10 a.m. — midnight July 5 10 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Potwin

Date(s) Time Frame June 29 — July 3 10 a.m. — 10 p.m. July 4 10 a.m. — midnight

Rose Hill

Date(s) Time Frame July 1 — 2 12 p.m. — 10 p.m. July 4 10 a.m. — 11:59 p.m.

Towanda

Date(s) Time Frame June 29 — July 2 10 a.m. — 10 p.m. July 3 — 4 8 a.m. — midnight

Whitewater

Date(s) Time Frame June 27 — July 3 10 a.m. — 10 p.m. July 4 10 a.m. — midnight July 5 10 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Be a good neighbor

The Andover Police Department has provided tips on how you can “Be a Good Neighbor this July 4th:”