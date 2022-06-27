BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Now that firework sales have begun, the community has started to stock up for the 4th of July. Now the question on everyone’s mind is: Are fireworks only allowed to be shot off on July 4?
On Wednesday, June 15, the City of Andover released the dates and times allowed for their city on when it’s OK to shoot off fireworks this holiday:
Andover
|Date(s)
|Time Frame
|June 27 — 30
|10 a.m. — 10 p.m.
|July 1 — 4
|10 a.m. — 11:59 p.m.
|July 5
|10 a.m. — 10 p.m.
On Monday, June 27, Butler County released the rest of its towns regulations:
Butler County
|Date(s)
|Time Frame
|June 27 — July 3
|10 a.m. — 10 p.m.
|July 4
|10 a.m. — midnight
|July 5
|10 a.m. — 10 p.m.
Benton
|Date(s)
|Time Frame
|June 27 — 30
|10 a.m. — 10 p.m.
|July 1 — 4
|10 a.m. — midnight
|July 5
|10 a.m. — 10 p.m.
Douglass
|Date(s)
|Time Frame
|June 27 — July 3
|10 a.m. — 10 p.m.
|July 4
|10 a.m. — midnight
|July 5
|10 a.m. — 10 p.m.
El Dorado
|Date(s)
|Time Frame
|June 27 — July 3
|10 a.m. — 10 p.m.
|July 4
|8 a.m. — midnight
|July 5
|10 a.m. — 10 p.m.
Latham
|Date(s)
|Time Frame
|July 4
|9 a.m. — midnight
Leon
|Date(s)
|Time Frame
|June 27 — July 3
|10 a.m. — 10 p.m.
|July 4
|10 a.m. — midnight
|July 5
|10 a.m. — 10 p.m.
Potwin
|Date(s)
|Time Frame
|June 29 — July 3
|10 a.m. — 10 p.m.
|July 4
|10 a.m. — midnight
Rose Hill
|Date(s)
|Time Frame
|July 1 — 2
|12 p.m. — 10 p.m.
|July 4
|10 a.m. — 11:59 p.m.
Towanda
|Date(s)
|Time Frame
|June 29 — July 2
|10 a.m. — 10 p.m.
|July 3 — 4
|8 a.m. — midnight
Whitewater
|Date(s)
|Time Frame
|June 27 — July 3
|10 a.m. — 10 p.m.
|July 4
|10 a.m. — midnight
|July 5
|10 a.m. — 10 p.m.
Be a good neighbor
The Andover Police Department has provided tips on how you can “Be a Good Neighbor this July 4th:”
- Communicate with your neighbors. If you plan on hosting a get-together, inform your neighbors and include when they can expect the party to end. If you are the one being kept awake by neighbors past a reasonable hour, try reaching out to them instead of immediately calling the police. “They may have lost track of time or be unaware of how much the noise is carrying. The soft approach is often the best approach.”
- Extend an invitation. If you are hosting a gathering, consider inviting your neighbors. It’s the perfect opportunity to get to know your neighbors.
- Honor the noise curfew. Even though it is a holiday and many members of the community are able to stay home, there are still people who have to go to work and/or young children who need sleep. “Wrapping up parties and noise by the curfew will be greatly appreciated.”
- Clean up after yourself. If you shot off fireworks at your home, be sure to clean up all lit and unlit fireworks. They can be toxic to pets and animals and/or leave behind sharp fragments that can injure bare feet or puncture tires. “If your family attended a block party in the neighborhood or went to a neighbor’s home to celebrate, stay a few minutes afterward and help clean up.”