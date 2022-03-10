WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Festivals, Inc. has announced Admiral Windwagon Smith XLVIII (48) as Barry Schwan.

Admiral Windwagon Smith XLVIII Barry Schwan (Courtesy: Wichita Festivals, Inc.)

“Riverfest is fortunate to have Barry at the command this year, as our admiral and official ambassador,” said Nancy Duling, president and CEO of Wichita Festivals, the not-for-profit organization that produces Riverfest. “We’re delighted that Kansas’ largest community celebration is honoring Barry for his years of service to Riverfest and to all of Wichita.”

Schwan is the president and owner of House of Schwan Inc., a local Anheuser-Busch, craft beer, nonalcoholic beverage, and spirits wholesaler. It was founded in 1960 by his father, Barney Schwan.

This is the 50th year of Riverfest and Schwan, Inc.’s 50th consecutive year of being a major sponsor.

“Community involvement has always been a pillar of House of Schwan’s commitment to this community,” Admiral Schwan said. “We are proud to have been a sponsor throughout the 50 years of the festival’s history. And I am extremely honored to have been chosen to represent the Wichita Riverfest in its 50th year.”

Schwan currently serves on the board of directors of the Wichita State University Foundation and the Sedgwick County Zoological Society.

Schwan and his wife, Cindy, have been married 42 years. Together they have two children, Devon and Mallory and one grandchild, Lyric. In his spare time, Schwan says he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, exercising and traveling.

The tradition of Admiral Windwagon Smith began in 1974, when John Bell wore the first red coat during the third Riverfest, then known as Wichitennial River Festival. Schwan is the 48th admiral.

As the official ambassador of Riverfest 2022, Schwan will visit children in local hospitals, speak to Wichita civic organizations and help host dozens of events during the nine days of Riverfest, on June 3-11.

Schwan will be assisted in fulfilling his duties as Admiral by his Prairie Schooner Mates. Prairie Schooner Mates are high school juniors who are selected by their schools to be youth representatives for Riverfest.

Admiral Windwagon Smith XLVIII Schwan and his Prairie Schooner Mates (Courtesy: Wichita Festivals, Inc.)

The Prairie Schooner Mates for 2022 are the following:

Francisco Arreola — Wichita Heights High School

Baxter Berry — Andover Central High School

Marcus Blackman — Wichita Southeast High School

April Burnett — Mulvane High School

Israel Cervantes— Wichita West High School

Rhian Collins — Bishop Carroll

Camden Curry— Andover High School

Piper Eckhart — Sunrise Christian Academy

Sterling Fanning — Maize High School

Raena Ford — Wichita Northwest High School

Brookyln Freund— Eisenhower High School

Jamillete Garcia — Wichita North High School

Liyah Huynh — Valley Center High School

Olivia Kirera — Maize South High School

Chance Koopmann — Maize South High School

Joseph Kotkin — Wichita Collegiate

Peter Mander — Pratt High School

Elizabeth Maxwable — Wichita East High School

Mehala Muthukumar — Independent School

Lisa Nguyen — Wichita South High School

Samuel Onken — Derby High School

Jade Simeona — Goddard High School

Steph Stevens — Andover Central High School

Addison Swinger — Campus High School

Ivalea Tien — Circle High School

Sloan Vazer — Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Bowe Warner — Trinity Academy

Gabriel Williams — Northeast Magnet

Traci Baker — Prairie Schooner Mate ‘Mom

The Riverfest concert lineup, as well as other events, will be announced later this spring.