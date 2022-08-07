VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Who let the dogs out?

Pups took over the pool at Valley Center Animal League‘s End of Summer Pooch Plunge Sunday evening.

From 6 to 8 p.m., dogs were able to a dip at the Valley Center Pool, 255 E Allen St, to celebrate the last open day of the pool.

Owners were able to bring a maximum of two dogs for the cost of $5 each. Owners must have provided proof of a current rabies vaccination for each dog.

Valley Center Animal League has been helping animals find homes since 2009. To see cats and dogs currently available for adoption, click here.