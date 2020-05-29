WHO using ‘Despicable Me’ ‘minions’ in COVID-19 public service announcement

The World Health Organization is partnering with the “minions” to get the word out about social distance.

WHO, the United Nations Foundation and animated studio Illuminations, have released the PSA featuring characters from the Universal Pictures blockbuster movie “Despicable Me.”

Universal Pictures is owned by NBC’S parent company Comcast.

The PSA focuses on lifesaving behaviors to help mitigate the impacts of COVID-19, including physical distancing, being active at home, and remaining kind to each other.

This comes at a time when the minions’ sponsoring studio Universal is figuring out ways to get pictures back into production and re-open its theme parks.

