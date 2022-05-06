TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday, May 6, to pay tribute to Kansas law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony is scheduled to take place on the second floor of the Kansas Statehouse at 12 p.m. on Friday.

“We must recognize our state’s law enforcement officers and their continued contributions to our state today and every day,” Kelly said. “Their notable bravery and professionalism warrant our sincerest thanks as they go above and beyond for Kansans daily. We will never take for granted the outstanding work our law enforcement officers do every day to keep us safe.”

