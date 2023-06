WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Sim’s Park is invaded by a herd of hungry goats Tuesday.

The goats will be there working for two weeks to clear brush and poison ivy. The City of Wichita says the goats are more eco-friendly and can remove brush not easily reached by machinery in the sandy area.

(Courtesy: KSN’s Jason Lamb) (Courtesy: KSN’s Jason Lamb) (Courtesy: KSN’s Jason Lamb)

The park is at 2020 W. Murdock St. near North Sim Park Drive and West Murdock Drive.

Aerial view of goats clearing brush (Courtesy: City of Wichita)

