WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Chess Festival is coming in November.

The event is sponsored by Wichita Parks and Recreation and the Kansas Chess Association. It is billed as a great event for beginning chess players.

Organizers ask that you bring your own boards, sets, and a clock to the event. Clocks will be required for the afternoon Blitz event.

The festival will be held Nov. 4 at Naftzger Park in Old Town. The first rounds will start at 10 a.m.

The tournament is free and open to the public, but you do need to register in advance. You can do so by following this link.

Online registration needs to be completed before midnight, Nov. 3. You can also register in person the morning of the event before it begins.

The Kansas Chess Association is an official State Affiliate of the United States Chess Federation.