WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This will be Jeff and Cindy Chrisman’s first Christmas without their daughter Taylor.

In January, Taylor Chrisman was on her way back to college at Pittsburg State University when her life was cut short in a crash on Highway 400. Now her parents are working to keep her presence known in the community.

“We wanted to do a toy drive for the children in the hospital over the holiday season and help out some families that might be in need, and then in her honor, give back,” Taylor’s father, Jeff Chrisman, said.

Taylor graduated from Bishop Carroll and was studying to be a nurse and volunteered her time within the community.

“How do we combine her two loves, nursing and kids, and this was the best thing we could come up with by giving back to kids especially kids in need in the hospital.” Taylor’s mother, Cindy Chrisman, said.

The Chrisman family says it’s the kids’ reaction that they are looking forward to as they prepare to hand out gifts.

“Putting maybe a smile on a child’s face and a family that maybe it’s been a tough year, people, you know, financially,” Jeff said.

Taylor’s parents are hoping that others will honor her by giving a gift this holiday season that doesn’t cost any money.

“Say something kind, or to smile, or share that generosity with somebody else,” Cindy said.

The Taylor Chrisman Memorial Toy Drive will be on Sunday, Dec. 17. Those looking to donate can bring new, unwrapped toys to St. Catherine of Siena Church from 1-5 p.m. The family will later hand out the toys to children in local hospitals.