WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Add one more event to your March calendar. Wichita is squeezing in a new event in the middle of spring break, the NCAA basketball tournament, and St. Patrick’s Day.

On Thursday, United Way of the Plains announced that the 316 Day of Caring will occur on March 16 (3/16).

“316 — these are three numbers that are important to all of us,” Abel Frederic, United Way Community Impact vice president, said. “They not only represent our area code, they represent our city, and they represent everyone here that we care about.”

The 316 Day of Caring is designated as a day to improve the community.

Pete Najera, United Way president and CEO, said the March 16 date is a logical choice.

“It’s a date that’s easy for everyone to remember,” he said in a news release. “And this year, it falls during spring break, so our younger residents can participate. We think it’s a meaningful way for everyone to give back to the community so that all our neighbors can thrive and meet their full potential.”

He said the plan is to establish 316 Day of Caring as an annual event. It is also one way United Way of the Plains is celebrating 100 years of partnering with other nonprofits to support area residents.

“Our mission at United Way is to ensure that everyone thrives,” Najera said. “We’ve been doing that for 10 decades, and we plan to continue doing it for another 100 years.”

“We will involve five of our community partners,” Frederic said. “That’s five opportunities for this community to harness the caring power of this city, to benefit everyone that we care about.”

On March 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., five nonprofits will be in the breezeway of the Century II Expo Hall and the Convention Hall. The community is invited to enter on the east side and help as many of these organizations as they want:

The United Way of the Plains says it partnered with Wichita City Council Member Bryan Frye to initiate this event. He saw other cities doing similar communitywide days of caring and brought the idea to United Way.

“We’re starting small this year with a few specific volunteer and donation opportunities, but we hope it continues to build in size and scope,” Frye said. “Eventually, we’d like it to be a day that everyone in the area looks forward to annually. We also hope it promotes more engagement and pride in our city. It’s all about people helping other people.”