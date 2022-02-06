WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita got a little furrier as the Wichita Cat Fancy cat show was Saturday and Sunday, February 5 and 6.

Cat lovers across Wichita, and beyond, attended the cat show at the Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg Dr.

“The judges here come from coast to coast,” said Jeff Janzen, one of the judges. “We have some from Philadelphia, we have some from California, so there’s a whole group here this weekend.”

A cat show consists of cats, both registered and household, being evaluated by a judge. Registered cats are judged by written standards for their breed, according to the Cat Fanciers Association (CFA). For a guide on cat shows by the CFA, click here.

After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the Wichita Cat Fancy expanded their show.

“We added two extra rings,” said Janzen. “…Typically the show had an eight ring limit. Four one day, four the next. So, we increased that to five.”

There was a wide range of cat breeds competing in the show.

“Our favorite cat is a cat named dobby. It looks like the little elf off of Harry Potter and his ears are so large and it’s really, really cute,” said Kacy Meinecke, who attended the show.

Maria Hidalgo imported the Siberian cats she showed from Russia.

“It was like adopting a child and waiting. There was a delay in certification for their passports, but they made it here and they have been doing very well,” said Hildago.

The Wichita Cat Fancy also supported homeless cats in finding a new home.

“We are here to support the feline rescue groups here in town and we have them here and their kitties here to adopt and take home,” said Janzen.

To know when the next Wichita Cat Fancy show is, you can like them on Facebook.