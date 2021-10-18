Wichita hospital delivers three sets of twins during one shift

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three sets of twins were delivered by Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph nurses and doctors at the NewLife Center between 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 and 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.

The three sets of twins were each a boy and a girl.

The first set was delivered at 10:45 p.m. and 10:46 p.m. Sunday. The second set was born shortly after at 11:01 p.m. and 11:18 p.m. Finally, the third set was born Monday, at 6:47 a.m. and 6:56 a.m.

The third set of twins was born at 33 weeks gestation. They are in the NewLife Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where they continue to receive care.

The hospital says three sets of twins in one shift is pretty rare.

“It certainly was not a usual occurrence around here,” said Kim Harter, a registered nurse who has served in the labor and delivery unit for 23 years.

“This was my first set of twins where I was the primary nurse,” said Becky Kincaid, who has assisted with other twins during the five years she has worked on the unit. “It’s definitely more tasking taking care of two babies with one mom, especially when they are early.”

She said it was an experience made all the more memorable, knowing that two other families were welcoming twins that shift.

“When we heard that the third set of twins was about to deliver, we were cheering them on, hoping they would deliver before 7 a.m., and they did,” Kincaid said.

The early morning arrival of the third set of twins, born to Edith and Norman Bontrager of Haven, also made for a busy night for their delivering OB/GYN Jonathan Scrafford, MD, who also delivered the shift’s first set of twins.

“Dr. Scrafford looked pretty tired when he delivered our twins,” Edith said.

This is the second set of twins for the Bontragers. The children at home include a 10-year-old, 7-year-old twins, and a 3-year old.

“We talked about taking one of the NICU nurses home with us,” Edith jokingly said.

On a more somber note, she says that after having had a stillborn baby in December, she’s gratefully looking forward to having six children at home.