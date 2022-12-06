WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Orpheum Theatre has released its lineup for its 2023 Anniversary Film Series.

“Join us on Thursdays for our monthly Anniversary Film Series events as we celebrate the love of classic film and the big screen experience.” Wichita Orpheum Theatre

The lineup:

“Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life”

“Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life” will play on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m.

The Orpheum describes the movie: “It took God six days to create the earth, and Monty Python just 90 minutes to screw it up.”

“Bringing Up Baby”

“Bringing Up Baby” will play on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m.

The Orpheum describes the movie: “And so begins the hilarious adventure of Professor David Huxley and Miss Susan Vance, a flutter-brained vixen with love in her heart!”

“Bullitt”

“Bullitt” will play on Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m.

The Orpheum describes the movie: “There are bad cops, and there are good cops – and then there’s Bullitt.”

“Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke”

“Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke” will play on Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m.

The Orpheum describes the movie: “It will make you feel VERY funny!”

“The Sandlot”

“The Sandlot” will play on Thursday, May 18, at 7 p.m.

The Orpheum describes the movie: “The adventure of a lifetime, the summer of their dreams…the dog of their nightmares.”

“Funny Girl”

“Funny Girl” will play on Thursday, June 15, at 7 p.m.

The Orpheum describes the movie: “Funny Girl is a 1968 American biographical musical comedy-drama film directed by William Wyler and written by Isobel Lennart, adapted from her book for the stage musical of the same title. It is loosely based on the life and career of Broadway and film star and comedienne Fanny Brice and her stormy relationship with entrepreneur and gambler Nicky Arnstein.”

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” will play on Thursday, July 20, at 7 p.m.

The Orpheum describes the movie: “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is a 1958 American drama film directed by Richard Brooks. It is based on the 1955 Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name by Tennessee Williams and adapted by Richard Brooks and James Poe.”

“True Romance”

“True Romance” will play on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m.

The Orpheum describes the movie: “Not since Bonnie and Clyde have two people been so good at being bad.”

“The Wedding Singer”

“The Wedding Singer” will play on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.

The Orpheum describes the movie: “He’s gonna party like it’s 1985.”

“Beetlejuice”

“Beetlejuice” will play on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.

The Orpheum describes the movie: “Say it once… Say it twice… But we dare you to say it THREE TIMES”

“Tombstone”

“Tombstone” will play on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.

The Orpheum describes the movie: “I’m your huckleberry!”

“Die Hard”

“Die Hard” will play on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m.

The Orpheum describes the movie: “It’s Christmas Eve In L.A. And The Party Action’s About To Explode… On The Fortieth Floor!”

Ticket information:

Series tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Through Saturday, Dec. 31, Series passes are buy-one-get-one-free.

Series passes are sold on Select-A-Seat’s website, by calling 316-755-SEAT and in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman Street.

Tickets to individual films will go on sale on Jan. 4, 2023.