WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Foundation is hosting a Budweiser Clydesdales Parade and Pep Rally Party on Thursday, June 2.

This is the first time the Budweiser Clydesdales will be back in Wichita since 2012.

(Courtesy: Wichita Police Foundation)

The parade will start at 12 p.m. and start at the Law Enforcement Memorial, 455 N Main, travel down Main, and end at the old library, 233 S. Main.

The Pep Rally Party will take place after the parade in the Century II parking lot until 3 p.m.

At the Pep Rally Party, the Budweiser Clydesdales will be unhitched for pictures and a Q&A with their handlers. The Wichita Police Department Mounted Unit, Admiral Windwagon Smith Barry Schwan, the Wagonmasters and the Wichita State University Spirit Squad will also be in attendance.

Pizza Ranch will be selling $5 pizza and drinks, as well as cookies and other items. A portion of all sales at the event and the restaurant will go to the Wichita Police Foundation.

The Wichita Wind Surge also announced on Facebook that an opportunity to snap photos with the Budweiser Clydesdales will also happen on Sunday, June 5 at the Delano Gate entrance between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.