WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Special Olympic Summer Games will be held June 2-4 in Wichita. In honor, the Wichita Police Department unveiled a vehicle with a logo that features athletes.

Local law enforcement agencies carry the Special Olympic torch throughout the state in May.

“When I saw it, I got so happy and said, ‘I’m so proud what law enforcement did,'” said Tyler Griswold, Special Olympics of Kansas.

“It just helps bring up more words about Special Olympics, what the Wichita police does for us. It really helps us to get the word out there in the community,” said Abbi Griswold, Special Olympics of Kansas.

The torch run started right here in Wichita in 1981. It was created by then-Wichita Police Chief Richard LaMunyon.