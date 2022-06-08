WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) wants to help pet owners get their animals back from the shelter.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Wichita Police Department stated, “Currently, the Wichita Animal Shelter is nearing capacity for animals. Over the last year, we’ve seen an almost 20% increase in the number of animals we take in — with a 10% decrease in the number of owners claiming their lost pets.”

The WPD says they know many people are feeling financial strains and understand that the cost associated with recovering a lost pet from their facility may stress pet owners out.

Please don’t let those costs prevent you from recovering your pet! Wichita Police Department

The WPD says their goal is not to keep your animal but to get it back home with you.

If you have an animal at the shelter and costs are preventing you from recovering it, you can call the WPD at 316-350-3366 or stop by and ask to talk to a supervisor.

All found animals by animal control are taken to the Wichita Animal Shelter. To see if your lost pet is in their possession, you can check online through their website, 24petconnect.com.

If you are considering adopting a pet, the WPD says now is a great time. You can meet adoptable animals at the Wichita Animal Shelter or the Kansas Humane Society.

“Remember to have your pets spayed and neutered to help reduce the unwanted pet population in Wichita,” said the WPD.

The KHS offers spay/neuter services for low-income families. To schedule an appointment, click here. Other low-cost options include Spay/Neuter Kansas, El Paso Veterinary Clinic, Southside Veterinary Clinic (formerly Hutton Veterinary Clinic), and Best Friends Pet Clinic.