WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Public Library has introduced its 2023 Summer Reading Progam.

This year’s theme is “All Together Now,” which the Library states emphasizes the importance of community and bringing people back together.

The Library is inviting toddlers, kids, teens, and (for the first time) adults to read books, participate in educational programs and activities and win cool prizes all summer long.

This year’s four levels of participation:

Pre-readers (birth-preschoolers) Encourages caregivers to pick up a timed reading record with tracking stickers to see how often they can read together Kids read (kindergarten-fifth grade) Lets kids set their own reading goals using a new badge book to track progress Teens read (sixth-twelfth grade) Lets teens track their own reading goals with a customizable journal Adult summer reading (ages 18+) Encourages adults to use the Beanstack app and play bingo to earn a free slice of pizza (or other food) from a local restaurant while supplies last. Blackouts on the bingo card give adults entry into a grand prize drawing – two free dinner/show tickets to Mosley Street Melodrama

“The Summer Reading Program combats learning loss during time away from school, especially during the summer break,” the Library said. “The program keeps young minds active through reading and educational activities.”

Pre-registration for the Program begins May 1.

On May 25, participants can begin to pick up their supplies from their favorite Wichita Public Library location. On June 27, participants can begin picking up their prizes.

The last day of the Program is August 1.

For other summer events at Wichita Public Libraries, click here.

Wichita Public Library would like to note its Westlink Branch Library will be operating out of a temporary location for 12-14 months starting May 22 due to construction at the branch. The temporary location is located at 7011 W. Central Ave., Suite 205.

