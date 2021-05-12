Wichita ranks No. 3 for best BBQ according to Chef’s Pencil website

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

BBQ (Courtesy: Pixabay)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – May is National BBQ month and Chef’s Pencil, an online cookbook where professional Chefs share their favorite recipes, worked with TripAdvisor to find out which cities are the best for enjoying fantastic BBQ.

After the site analyzed the ratings for all BBQ restaurants in the nation’s top 75 cities, Wichita ranked No. 3 with a 4.25 rating. It was just below Oklahoma City at a 4.26 and well ahead of state rival Kansas City 4.04.

Findings:

  • New Orleans (1st) and Oklahoma City (2nd) rank as the best cities for BBQ in America.
  • With a score of 4.25, Charlotte, Wichita, and Virginia Beach tie in 3rd spot.
  • Anchorage, Plano, and Boston rank as the worst cities for BBQ in America.
  • Among the nation’s largest 75 cities, Orlando, St. Louis, and Honolulu have the most BBQ joints per capita.
  • Chicago, Los Angeles, and Austin are the cities with the highest number of top-rated BBQ joints (rated 4.5 stars and higher).
  • San Antonio, Houston, and Memphis have the highest number of low-rated BBQ joints (rated 3 stars and lower).
  • Blue Door Smokehouse in Lexington, Kentucky is the best BBQ restaurant in the nation, being the most reviewed 5-star rated BBQ joint.
  • Wichita and Columbus are the top-rated cities in the Midwest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

