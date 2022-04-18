WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita River Festival is hosting a button launch party on Monday, April 18, at 4:30 p.m. at Meineke Car Care Center, 2344 S. Seneca.

Admiral Windwagon Smith XLVIII Barry Schwan and the Wichita Wagonmasters will be in attendance to release “hot news,” share sweet treats and launch the 2022 Riverfest buttons.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event and purchase their buttons.

A Riverfest button can get you into all concerts and most events for free. The concert lineup for Riverfest 2022 will be released on Wednesday, April 20.

Riverfest 2022 will run from Friday, June 3, through Saturday, June 11.

For more information, visit wichitariverfest.com.