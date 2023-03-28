WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University’s (WSU) chapter for the Society of Professional Engineers is hosting Noche de Ciencias, or science night, to introduce Wichita Public School students and their families to STEM opportunities.

The event will be from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at Wichita North High School, 1437 N. Rochester St.

“We want to invite Hispanic families to come enjoy food and activities while learning about education and career opportunities in STEM, including science, technology, engineering and math,” said Josue Renteria, a Wichita State senior in cybersecurity and president of SHPE: Leading Students Hispanics.

Noche de Ciencias attendees will have the chance to meet students in the WSU College of Engineering and participate in activities designed to introduce education and career opportunities in STEM fields. Pizza and beverages will be served at the event.

“More than 15% of undergraduate WSU students are Hispanic, which tells us that it is more important than ever to provide opportunities for Hispanic families to learn about education and career opportunities in STEM fields,” said Ana Lazarin, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the college. “It is never too early to start learning about opportunities for your children.”

Wichita State says it was recently named an Emerging Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) and has a goal of becoming an HSI by the end of the decade, which requires that 25% or more students identify as Hispanic.