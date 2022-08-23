WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Wichita State University (WSU) Athletics and Andy’s Frozen Custard will be kicking off this upcoming sports season with a new partnership and exclusive treat.

What is this new treat, you ask? The first-ever frozen treat created “exclusively for Shocker Nation” is called the Shocker Jackhammer.

This treat will be unveiled and available to sample on Wednesday at Andy’s College Hill location, 3245 E. Douglas.

Executives from both Andy’s and WSU will provide the details of their partnership at this event, along with WSU’s mascot, WuShock, and members of the WSU cheerleading squad.

From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., guests will be able to meet WuShock, cheer along with the cheerleaders, win prizes, and enjoy Andy’s at a special price.

Shocker Jackhammers will be available for the special price of $3 on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all three Andy’s Wichita locations:

Andy’s Frozen Custard serves “Made Fresh Hourly” frozen custard served with baked-fresh toppings and seasonal fruits. Their staff is focused on quickly serving treats within 90 seconds or less via drive-thru and walk-up service windows. Guests can enjoy their on-the-go treats in a well-lit parking area or on their open patio. Andy’s offers concretes, the Jackhammer, shakes, malts, sundaes, the new Shocker Jackhammer, and more, year-round. Seasonal specials include key lime pie and peach, available through Sept. 13.