WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Thunder has partnered with the Wichita Metro Crime Commission, along with Holland Pathways, to host “Fight Fentanyl Night” on Oct. 28.

“We’re delighted to partner with the Wichita Thunder for Fight Fentanyl Night,” Sharon Van Horn, Chief Operating Officer for the Wichita Metro Crime Commission, said in a news release. “October is Drug Awareness Month and we, as parents and grandparents and as a community must let our youth know the dangers of Fentanyl.”

Sedgwick County launched its One Pill Can Kill campaign in Sept. 2022, and deaths caused by fentanyl were expected to exceed over 300 in the county when the campaign started.

Fentanyl is an opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Just two milligrams can kill a person.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Thunder for this event,” said Travis Kalcik, Executive Director of Holland Pathways. “This embodies the spirit of determination, teamwork, and hope at Holland Pathways. It mirrors what we do, where we’re dedicated to helping individuals rediscover their purpose and passion after overcoming the challenges of addiction.”

Both Holland Pathways and the Wichita Metro Crime Commission will be on the concourse and will have a chance to visit with the crowd during intermission about the dangers of fentanyl.

The game on Oct. 28 will begin at 7:05 p.m. To purchase tickets, you can visit the Thunder’s website by clicking here.