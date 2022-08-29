WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The city of Wichita is getting two new Dutch Bros locations.

Dutch Bros is a drive-through coffee chain that has been open since 1992. They offer many different types of drinks and baked goods, including smoothies, energy drinks, tea, soda, muffins, and even granola bars.

One of the new Dutch Bros will be located at 605 S. West Street, just off Kellogg.

Rilynn Davis, the regional PR lead for Dutch Bros, says they are hoping to open the new west Wichita location by the end of the year.

Davis says Dutch Bros is also in the early stages of getting a third location at Greenwich Place in east Wichita. She says they are hoping to open it by the end of next year.

Wichita’s first Dutch Bros opened earlier this year at 2860 N. Maize Rd.

