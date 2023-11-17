WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thanksgiving is almost here, and so is the 48th Annual Honeysuckle White Wichita Turkey Trot.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, Turkey Trotters will like up in front of Century II and walk/run either 10 miles, 2 miles, or the Tiny Turkey Trot. The races will begin at different times:

10 mile – 7:45 a.m.

2 mile – 8:10 a.m.

Tiny Turkey Trot for children 6 and under – 10 a.m.

This Turkey Trot is in support of the Kansas Food Bank. Trotters may donate money during registration and/or peanut butter.

“They’re needing donations of peanut butter to support local Kansans this season. Please bring a jar of peanut butter (or two!) on race day to support the Kansas Food Bank,” reads the Wichita Turkey Trot website.

Registration is required. All participants will receive a long-sleeve shirt, bib number, and a medal. The first 2,300 registrants will also receive a coupon for $35 off a Honeysuckle White Turkey.

To learn more about the Wichita Turkey Trot, click here.