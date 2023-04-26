WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Workforce Center is hosting a job fair for open positions at the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF).

We are hiring INNOVATORS and LEADERS. Wichita Workforce Center

The Wichita Workforce Center says if you believe people have the capacity to progress, succeed, grow and do well in life, you can discover your purpose at the Kansas DCF.

The Wichita Workforce Center says when you get a job with DCF, you’ll also receive:

Medical, dental and vision insurance, as well as many more benefits, that are active on the first day of employment

Flexible work environment

No on-call shifts

The job fair is scheduled for 1-6 p.m. April 27 at the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon Ave. #1100.

Open positions include EES Human Services Specialists and Child Protection Specialists.

Applications and interviews will be on the spot.