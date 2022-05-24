WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As part of the City of Wichita’s RIDE summer program, anyone 18 and younger are being offered free and unlimited transit rides on all regular bus routes and paratransit services from May 26 through August 31.

All they have to do is show their 2021-2022 school year student ID.

Any youth in Wichita without a student ID can get one for free by going to the downtown Transit Center, 214 S. Topeka. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Age or student verification is required to obtain a youth ID.

The Wichita Transit website offers a free online trip planner, information on how to use their bus service, and bus routes and schedules.

For any questions, you can visit or call Wichita Transit at 316-265-7221.