WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This weekend, Century II will transform into the Wichita Bridal Expo.

The event runs from 10 am. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 and 12-5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Tickets are $14 for one day or $17 for two days. Kids 11 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.

The expo draws in brides and grooms from all over the state and features 230 wedding booths, a live fashion show, and showcases. Attendees can enjoy tastings and decor and meet vendors. They even have a chance to win a $5,650 grand prize package, additional special prizes, and prizes from each vendor.

The fashion show runs from 12-2:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30-3:15 p.m. on Sunday. The show features the following bridal stores:

Special stage appearances will be made by Tanganyika Wildlife Park with special guests, A Step Ahead Dance Studio, and Discord Illusions.

Other featured vendors include:

Anchor Events: Tables & Chairs

Making Memories China Rental: Decor

Black Tie Celebrations: DJ/Dance Floor

Bella Veil Bridal Boutique: Suit & Dress

Wichita Cake Creations: Cake

Cake Blue Moon Caterers – Catering

B LUXE Events – Giant letters and photo op

Eberly Farm – Decor

Event Elements – Design and decor

Making Memories China Rental – Decor and China

The Rustic Roamer – Mobile bar and photo op

Shaken Or Stirred – Mobile truck bar

Something Borrowed – Design and rentals

Vanya Designs Bridal – Unique Ideas for bridal design

Whiskey Wagon – Mobile bar

To pre-register for the expo and to learn more, head to wichitabridalshow.com. Registration closes at 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.