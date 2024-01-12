WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This weekend, Century II will transform into the Wichita Bridal Expo.
The event runs from 10 am. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 and 12-5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.
Tickets are $14 for one day or $17 for two days. Kids 11 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.
The expo draws in brides and grooms from all over the state and features 230 wedding booths, a live fashion show, and showcases. Attendees can enjoy tastings and decor and meet vendors. They even have a chance to win a $5,650 grand prize package, additional special prizes, and prizes from each vendor.
The fashion show runs from 12-2:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30-3:15 p.m. on Sunday. The show features the following bridal stores:
- David’s Bridal
- Brooklyn & Co. Bridal
- Vanya Designs
- Bridely Boutique
- Dillard’s
- Sweet Illusion Bridal & Tux
- Bella Veil Bridal
- White & Lace Bridal
- Sincerely Susan
Special stage appearances will be made by Tanganyika Wildlife Park with special guests, A Step Ahead Dance Studio, and Discord Illusions.
Other featured vendors include:
- Anchor Events: Tables & Chairs
- Making Memories China Rental: Decor
- Black Tie Celebrations: DJ/Dance Floor
- Bella Veil Bridal Boutique: Suit & Dress
- Wichita Cake Creations: Cake
- Blue Moon Caterers – Catering
- B LUXE Events – Giant letters and photo op
- Eberly Farm – Decor
- Event Elements – Design and decor
- Making Memories China Rental – Decor and China
- The Rustic Roamer – Mobile bar and photo op
- Shaken Or Stirred – Mobile truck bar
- Something Borrowed – Design and rentals
- Vanya Designs Bridal – Unique Ideas for bridal design
- Whiskey Wagon – Mobile bar
To pre-register for the expo and to learn more, head to wichitabridalshow.com. Registration closes at 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.