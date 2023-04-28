WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Each year, the Heart of America division of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation organizes a fundraising walk in Wichita. The year’s walk is set for next Saturday, May 6, at Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd.

Each dollar raised from the walk goes toward either Cystic Fibrosis (CF) research or someone who is currently battling CF.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a genetic disorder that causes problems with breathing and digestion.”

This year’s ambassador for the Great Strides Walk is a young man from Mulvane named Jace Lyden. Not only is Jace learning to manage life with CF, but he’s also blind.

Jace says he’s proud to be the ambassador, and he’s looking forward to the upcoming walk.

“Being outside. Knowing I’m doing this for a good cause. You know, helping to raise more money so I can get off these meds, and just being out there with everybody,” said Jace.

“I think him doing this as an ambassador, I think it’s a great thing. It shows to me he’s taken a leadership role with this disease that he has, and we need more kids who have these kinds of diseases to step up in these types of roles and advocate for themselves,” said Jace’s father, Jared Lyden.

“It is a disease that affects your lungs and your pancreas. It makes you have to take a lot of meds. And to be honest, it sucks,” explained Jace.

“Jace is an amazing kid. He does lots of things, and I couldn’t be more proud of him. He doesn’t let the CF or the blindness overshadow what he wants to do in life. I mean, like I say, he wrestles. He runs cross-country, fishes, rides four-wheelers. He does all them things. And I just think he’s a pretty special kid, honestly,” added Jared.

Jace is 14 years old. He says he plans to continue to wrestle when he reaches Mulvane High School.

To learn more about the Great Strides Walk, including how you can support a walker, click here.