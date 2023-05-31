LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (NBC) – A wild crash on a Georgia highway was caught on video.

It happened in Lowndes County, and the video was from a sheriff’s deputy investigating a crash.

On the opposite side of the highway, a car drives up on the back of the tow truck and is launched mid-air. It flipped over.

The deputy ran to the car to aid the woman inside. She survived but was injured. Her condition is unknown.

Georgia law requires drivers to slow down and move a lane over if possible when approaching emergency vehicles, including tow trucks.