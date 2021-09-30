Wild Lights to start illuminating Sedgwick County Zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wild Lights starts Friday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd.

The event will be open from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday until Dec. 5.

Wild Lights consists of Asian Lantern sculptures illuminating paths throughout the zoo.

The president and CEO of the Sedgwick County Zoo, Jeff Ettling, says it took about a week to install the 47 elements, including a butterfly tunnel that has 230 butterflies in it.

“It took 13 semi truckloads coming here. So, that gives you an idea how many lanterns we have here,” he said.

Ettling says Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc., who brought the lanterns to Wichita, have never been in this part of the country.

“This is going to be a new experience for folks in the Wichita region,” he said.

Tickets to the zoo for members are $15 for adults and children or $52 for a family four-pack. Tickets for non-members are $17 for adults, $15 for children, or $60 for a family four-pack. You can buy tickets in person or online.