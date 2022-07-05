WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tanganyika Wildlife Park was featured on Tuesday’s Wild Side segment on KSN News. During the segment, Matt Fouts introduced viewers to an albino Burmese python.

Pythons are constrictor snakes that squeeze their prey before eating. The snake is solid muscle.

Every Wednesday this summer, the zoo is offering discounted admission prices.

Free child admission with every paid adult ticket. (*Gold & Silver pass holders get FREE access.)

Extended hours from 4 pm to 8 pm to get more out of your visit.

Splash Park, Feeding stations, pavilion, thirsty sloth, and gift shop are all open late.

Basic Season Pass holders get 5 feedings with their $10 paid entry for the evening.

Book your next Wild Wednesday adventure here.