WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Matt Fouts from Tanganyika Wildlife Park brought Gypsy the goat (lobster) with him to talk about the upcoming Halloween events at the park.

Pumpkins at the Park is a family-friendly event that runs this Saturday and the following Saturday. The park will be filled with thematic shows, attractions, characters and activities.

For more information about the event, click here.