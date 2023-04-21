WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday morning could be a good time to lace up your walking shoes and head to Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium. It’s when the Wichita Wind Surge and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas invite people to join Stadium Striders.

If you want to join in, head to the stadium from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22. Enter for free through the Maple gate near the mural.

Then start walking laps. Three laps around the ballpark is a mile.

Walkers will get limited-edition T-shirts and a corresponding button while supplies last.

Unable to attend? Check out the Facebook event page for more dates.

Other sponsors include the Greater Wichita YMCA, KU Wichita Pediatrics, Wesley Medical Center, and the Wichita Sports Commission.