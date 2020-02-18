Wine prices falling fast, just in time for National Drink Wine Day

Don't Miss This

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

It’s time to be a wine lover. The price for a bottle of vino is the lowest it’s been in about five years.

That’s thanks to too many California grapes and low demand. Industry experts say consumers could enjoy the sweet, low prices for the next three years. So, toast to that and stock up on your favorites at that lower price because Tuesday is National Drink Wine Day!

According to NationalDrinkWineDay.org, the idea is to promote the love and health benefits of wine.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories