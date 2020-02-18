Wine prices falling fast, just in time for National Drink Wine Day

It’s time to be a wine lover. The price for a bottle of vino is the lowest it’s been in about five years.

That’s thanks to too many California grapes and low demand. Industry experts say consumers could enjoy the sweet, low prices for the next three years. So, toast to that and stock up on your favorites at that lower price because Tuesday is National Drink Wine Day!

According to NationalDrinkWineDay.org, the idea is to promote the love and health benefits of wine.

