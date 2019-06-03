Winning Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WRAL/NBC News) – Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket from a Hope Mills, North Carolina grocery store over the weekend is about to get a lot richer.

The winning ticket from Saturday’s almost $350 million jackpot drawing was sold at Carlie C’s grocery store according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

The jackpot amount is $344.6 million, which has a cash value of $223.3 million after taxes.

The win is the largest jackpot ever won in North Carolina involving a single ticket and is the fifth time that a North Carolina ticket has claimed a Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers were white balls 6, 15, 34, 45, 52, plus Powerball 8, and Power Play multiplier 2X.