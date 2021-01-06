Woman clings to speeding car as thieves take puppy

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) – Police in Houston, Texas are searching for a man wanted in connection with a dramatic dognapping and assault.

It happened on November 4 when a couple entered the Bully Kamp pet store and said they wanted to buy a puppy priced at $10,000.

As Bully Kamp’s Alize James went upstairs to grab paperwork for a nearby UPS driver, the couple left the store with the dog.

Surveillance cameras caught the couple leaving, and James bolting after them. She says her only concern was the 7-month-old bully, who just had surgery days earlier and needed special medication.

“My mind is focused on her health, I obviously didn’t care about my wellbeing,” James says.

She chased the couple to their car and demanded they give the dog back. Instead, they hit her with the car, then threatened to run her over.

“Next time, I heard the gas go, he went very aggressively and it (the bumper) kind of like slapped me on top of the car,” James said.

She clung to the car as they sped throughout the area.

“They were weaving, driving recklessly, and I could barely hold on. I was so scared,” James said.

After about 10 minutes, she said the car stopped but that her plight wasn’t over. James said the man got out of the car.

“Then, he grabs me by my feet, and he grabs me by my chest, and he starts hitting me,” she said.

James said she fought back, but the couple got away with the dog.

Authorities identified the woman as 21-year-old Royshana King. King was arrested and has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. They have not identified the man she was with.